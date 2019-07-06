‘RHOBH’ Cast Shades Lisa Vanderpump As A ‘Coward’ In 1st Look Preview Of Reunion

The cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ didn’t filter their feelings when they opened up about Lisa Vanderpump not showing up to the season nine reunion in a shocking sneak peek of the upcoming Bravo special.

Lisa Vanderpump‘s decision to not show up to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion definitely affected her castmates. In a new sneak peek of the upcoming special, the ladies of the Bravo show gave on-camera interview about their feelings on 58-year-old Lisa’s absence and most of them were not impressed and even gave off a large amount of shade in their conversations!

While in the hair and makeup chair, Dorit Kemsley, 42, was one of the harshest of the cast members, calling Lisa a “coward” for not attending the highly anticipated reunion. “I thought Lisa, at least in this final act, would leave with her shoulders up and her head held up high and have a little bit of grace and her dignity intact and she didn’t,” she explained in the video. “As far as I’m concerned, she’s bowed out like a coward. And I think that’s unfortunate… I kind of thought at least she would have done that for the people that do look at her as this regal, super-human but she’s not.”

Camille Grammer, 50, was a little more sympathetic about Lisa, who has been grieving the loss of her brother, Mark, who committed suicide last year, but still expressed her disappointment in her being a no-show. “I have a lot of empathy for her and I [understand],” she explained. “Even though I empathize with her, I think she should have shown up to express her feelings. This was her time to say, ‘Hey ladies, I was going through all of this.’ She’s not allowing herself that opportunity and that’s sad.”

Lisa Rinna, 55, on the other hand, talked about the questions she would have asked Lisa had she shown up to the reunion. “I have a lot of questions actually that I would have asked her,” she began. “[Like] why she left and stopped filming. What was her reason? And why she called us bullies and mean girls. It’s really hard to be a bully when you don’t see somebody for eight months.”

Newest member Denise Richards, 48, also agreed that Lisa should have showed up to film the reunion and face the ladies. “We’re all here. We all put our lives out there and we’re all vulnerable,” she said. “I think we all, when we agree to do a show like this, you have to fulfill the commitment and show up and I think she absolutely should have been here.” Andy Cohen, 51, who hosted the reunion, also chimed in on his disappointment about Lisa. “I thought it would be a great opportunity for her to address her issues with the other women and them with her,” he admitted. “I don’t think that they are that deep and I think the further you step away from it and just look on social media and listen to other people chirping, it becomes worse and worse. I was actually hopeful that she would come and there would actually be some resolution.”

Although Andy and the ladies of the reality series wish Lisa would have fulfilled her duties as a former cast member, the drama of the past season makes it understandable why she wouldn’t want to be a part of the reunion. After the now infamous “puppygate” scandal between the British beauty and some of the other ladies, especially Dorit, there’s been nothing but friction, and even though Lisa went as far as taking a lie detector test to prove her innocence over some claims she was trying start drama with Dorit and some other cast members, at the end of the day, she admitted she doesn’t want to be part of the issues any further.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Lisa said in an interview with DailyMailTV when asked if she’d go to the reunion in early June. She also confirmed that she wasn’t returning to the show at all. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly, so no,” she said.

The RHOBH reunion is set to air on Bravo on July 16.