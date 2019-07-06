Porsha Williams’ Ex Dennis McKinley ‘Heartbroken’ Over Split & Trying To Win Her Back

Even though Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley just broke up recently, he’s already trying to win her back, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Porsha Williams, 38, broke up with ex-fiancé, and father of her baby daughter Pilar Jhena, in June, but her ex Dennis McKinley is still hopeful for their future together. “Dennis has been heartbroken over the breakup from Porsha and is doing everything and anything to win her back,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves his family with all his heart and really can’t imagine living without Porsha and PJ every day for the rest of his life.”

“Dennis knows he’s not perfect and knows he has a lot of work to do if there’s ever a chance of winning Porsha back,” our insider continued. “Right now he’s just been focusing all his attention on his work as a way to distract him from all the drama going on.” While the couple split a few weeks ago, Porsha and Dennis celebrated the Fourth of July together with their daughter.

Porsha posted a video on Instagram during the holiday, showing her calling for daughter PJ. She wished her followers a “happy fourth” and hashtagged that she was “unbothered.” Porsha and Dennis were engaged for eight months before she broke up with him. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke up about her relationship with Dennis and cheating rumors before news spread that their relationship was over.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time,” Porsha said. “Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure y’all are good at the end of the day. I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show, but at the same time, I’m human, and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

It’s to be determined whether Porsha and Dennis will reunite, but if they do, we’re sure we’ll see it play out on her Bravo reality television show!