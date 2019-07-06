Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra really are the most romantic celebrity couple around. He held her close as they danced together while the sun set on their Tuscan vacation.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have set the bar really high when it comes to romance. Just when we thought their fairytale love could get any more enviable, the 26-year-old and his bride of eight months have pulled off yet another “awww” moment. The singer shared an Instagram video from their vacation in Tuscany, Italy on July 5 of them doing a romantic dance literally as the sun dropped down the hillside behind them. Nick pulled Priyanka close, they spun around slowly a few times then he ended things by giving her a sexy dip. And his kiss to her forehead is pure swoon-worthy!

While the couple danced, Dean Martin‘s version of “Volare” played over the video, making the Italian theme all the more incredible. The couple has been making the most of their stay, as the day before Nick showed off in a series of IG videos how he and Priyanka actually made pasta from scratch as well as homemade sauce. Their kitchen adventures were adorable and the couple looked so at home together, even though they were in a rented Italian villa. On July 3 he posted a ‘gram picture of the pair hugging against an old brick building that had the words “Via Dell Amore” written above them. “Via Dell Amore…or Love Way in other words,” Nick wrote next to the sweet pic.

Fans gushed over how stunning Nick and Priyanka’s dance to the Tuscan sunset was. “What a romantic moment!! Everybody has a desire like this 😱😱,” one person commented while another wrote “Watching this video over and over again and still crying about the fact that you two are so cute and in love. God bless you both. 💞.” One fan even went so far to say “This is my new favorite post ever..”

The pair decided to stay in Europe and have a getaway after attending Nick’s brother Joe Jonas‘ wedding to Sophie Turner held at Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France on June 30. While Sophie’s white gown was gorgeous, Priyanka absolutely stole the show in a powder pink traditional Indian saree. She looked so ethereal Nick couldn’t take his eyes off her for good reason.