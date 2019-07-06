Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton brought out their fashion A-game for baby Archie’s christening on July 6. Meghan stunned in a white dress, while Kate looked pretty in pink.

Meghan Markle, 37, looked absolutely glowing at son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor’s christening. The new mother sat on a green couch with husband Prince Harry, 34, while their son Archie sat on Meghan’s lap in the official photo released after the baptism on July 6. Meghan was positively gorgeous in a three-quarter sleeved white midi dress from Dior.

Meghan also wore light pink heels and a white hat. Her skin was radiant and she smiled while posing for the photo. On the other side of Meghan sat her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 37. Kate wore a pink long-sleeved ruffle mini dress from Stella McCartney, which cinched at her waist and featured a tie at the collar. Kate paired her dress with a red headband, dangling earrings, and red high heels.

Kate wore her brown hair down and pulled back by her headband, while Meghan wore her hair up. Prince Harry’s dad Prince Charles and the redhead prince’s step-mother Camilla Parker Bowles posed in the photo on the other side of Harry. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, stood next to Charles. In the center, above Meghan, stood Harry’s aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes, who were sisters of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Prince William, 37, stood behind his wife Kate.

Following Archie’s baptism in Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle private chapel, Meghan and Harry posed for a photo with their baby son. The young royal couple shared the photo, as well as the official posed one, on their Instagram account, Sussex Royal. The post’s caption revealed more details about the christening. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the caption read. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie,” the caption continued. “Their son, Archie, was baptised [sic] wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.”

We’re so thrilled for the royal family, and Meghan and Kate totally nailed their outfits for the big family occasion. We can’t wait to see more of these beautiful women and their stunning styles in the future!