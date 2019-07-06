Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Leaning On Each Other After Going Through Heartbreaking Splits

Khloe Kardashian and good friend Malika Haqq have been finding solace in each other after going through public breakups this year, and they’re both feeling grateful for their tight knit bond.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, may have gone through a tough public breakup from Tristan Thompson, 28, after his shocking cheating scandal, but she’s used the unfortunate situation as a way to embrace her friendship with her longtime friend Malika Haqq, 36. Malika also went through a breakup from her longtime boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, last month, and the common relationship troubles has helped them get closer than they’ve ever been. The actress took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself after the split and captioned it, “Single.”

“Khloe and Malika have gotten much closer since Khloe’s break-up with Tristan,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two have always been close, but Malika was struggling accepting Tristan due to the fact he had cheated on Khloe, so they weren’t spending as much time together as before. Malika hadn’t been a fan of Tristan’s for quite some time, and she wasn’t shy to share that with her best friend. Malika also recently went through her own breakup, and the girls have been heavily leaning on one another throughout it all. They both are thanking their exes for bringing them back together closer than ever.”

It’s good that Khloe’s found someone to support her since she’s had to relive the entire situation with Tristan and former family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, as it played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the past few weeks. Although it’s been tough to watch, a previous source told us Khloe also feels relieved. “As hard as it was for Khloe to relive that whole ordeal, she’s feeling so relieved that it finally aired and she can now put it all behind her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “Khloe almost feels as though she’s been living in limbo, knowing that episode might trigger feelings she’s worked so hard on moving past. But it was surprisingly cathartic for her and it definitely helped being surrounded by family and friends. Khloe feels like a new chapter in her life has begun and she’s feeling really happy and optimistic about what the future holds for her.”