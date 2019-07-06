See Pic
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Buff Arm Muscles In Hot Tub – Pic

Joseph Baena flaunted his muscular arms while relaxing in a jacuzzi with his dog following Fourth of July celebrations.

Joseph Baena, 21, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, posted a new pic on Instagram enjoying Fourth of July weekend in a hot tub. The young star showed off his arm muscles while relaxing in the jacuzzi, and he rocked a beige hat and looked up at his cute bulldog. Joseph captioned the post, “pools & puppers, only way to do Saturday.”

The new Pepperdine University grad’s pic came a few weeks after his last post on the gram, which showed the famous son enjoying a hike on June 18. “Great hike… and my arms aren’t small it’s the angle. #neature #prettyneat,” he said. Joseph clearly works hard for his figure – but he plays hard, too.

He was spotted out and about with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj on Independence Day at Nobu Malibu. The couple was there for the Bootsy Bellows party, which Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, were also spotted at. Joseph rocked a summer hot white t-shirt and jeans, along with black-and-white checkered sneakers to the event. Nicky, on the other hand, wore a white shirt, blue zip-up sweatshirt, ripped jeans, and a cross-body bag. Her blonde hair was down and wavy.

pools & puppers, only way to do Saturday

We’re so glad Joseph is enjoying the holiday weekend. We can’t wait to see what the youngest child of Arnold’s is up to after graduating college. We’ll have to wait and be patient for updates – surely, we’ll get an update on what’s going on from Joseph on his Instagram!