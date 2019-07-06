Chris Pratt Joins Katherine Schwarzenegger & The Kennedys For Family Photo

Chris Pratt proved he’s settling in nicely with his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family when he joined the Kennedys for a 4th of July to remember in Hyannis Port, MA and the day’s pics reflect the amazing time.

Chris Pratt, 40, was all smiles when he posed for a huge family photo with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and most of the Kennedys in Hyannis Port, MA on July 4! The actor, who just exchanged vows with Katherine on June 8, could be seen in the group snapshot that the family posed for during their American festivities on the famous Kennedy compound, and he definitely fit right in. The photo was posted to Instagram by Kerry Kennedy, 59, who is the daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, who was the former United States Attorney General. “Happy Fourth of July from all of us in Hyannis Port!” her caption for the eye-catching photo read.

Like Kerry, Katherine also took to Instagram to share a photo from the event, and admitted that Chris was the one to take it. In the fun-loving pic, Katherine can be seen posing in a stunning red dress with a bunch of the ladies in the family. “My ladies ♥️ (incredible photography by my love @prattprattpratt ),” she captioned it. It didn’t take long for Chris to respond with a comment that reflected his funny sense of humor.

“Look guys. It’s no big deal. I’m just a very good photographer. I capture real moments, that’s all,” his caption began. “The composition? Is it breath taking? Of course. But I can hardly take credit. First I wanna thank God. Next, I must credit the makers of the iPhone. Portrait mode. Am I right? A lot of other people tried to take pictures of this stunning group at the same time as me.They didn’t succeed. I did. Does that make me some kind of a hero? Yes. Of course. But am I gonna sit here and brag about my photo? Nope. Not me. The photo speaks for itself. Any picture is worth a thousand words. The same is true for this picture. It speaks words like, genius, artist, photographer, wow!, etc. you get it. #behumble.”

Chris became a part of the Kennedy family when he married Katherine because Katherine’s late grandmother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who was the mother of her mom Maria Shriver, 63, was the sister of Robert, former President John F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy.