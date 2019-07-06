Amber Portwood’s Ex Gary Shirley Sends Her ‘Prayers’ After Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley, took to Twitter on July 5 to send some well wishes after her arrest for domestic abuse and revealed where their 10-year-old daughter Leah is during the rough moment.

Gary Shirley, 32, only wants the best for his ex Amber Portwood, 29, who was arrested for domestic violence on July 5, and he proved that when he shared a supportive message for her, her current boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who she’s been dating since 2017, and their baby 14-month-old son James on Twitter. The Teen Mom star also shared news about his daughter, Leah, 10, who he shares with Amber. “My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend,” Gary’s tweet read.

Gary’s support comes after Amber was arrested in Indiana on charges she allegedly assaulted Andrew during a disagreement while he was holding James. The case is now being turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Service for the standard check they do with any incident involving a child present. Amber, who has been open about suffering from bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was reportedly taken into custody after the arrest.

Although the situation is concerning, it’s not the first time Amber has been arrested for these types of charges. In Dec. 2010, when she was still romantically involved with Gary, she was arrested on two felony counts of domestic violence toward him, which included one felony count of neglect of a dependent plus one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. She pleaded guilty to the two charges in June 2011 but got in even more trouble in Dec. 2011 when she violated her probation. It led to another arrest and backing out of a felony drug charge plea deal led to prison time from June 2012 until Nov. 2013.

My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) July 5, 2019

Despite the serious circumstances of the past, Amber and Gary have been able to become close friends and have opened up about their positive take on each other various times in public. It’s still unknown whether not not Amber’s latest arrest with affect her time with their daughter Leah in the future.