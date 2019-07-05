So many celebs were out & about this week – from Paris Haute Couture to events, parties & more, we rounded up the best dressed stars!

Two of our best dressed celebs this week, Zendaya, 22, and Celine Dion, 51, were in Paris looking fabulous in their outfits. Zendaya arrived at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 2. The actress sat in the front row at the Giorgio Armani Prive show, when she opted to wear a long-sleeve crisp white button down dress shirt that was super cropped. The crop top was a tuxedo shirt that featured four black buttons down the circular bib on the bodice, while the shirt ended just below her breasts. Zendaya showed off her rock hard abs in the blouse, as her taut tummy was on full display. She paired the top with high-waisted black skinny leg trousers which were tight around the waist, cinching in her tiny figure. She accessorized her sexy menswear look with a pair of sheer black socks and sky-high, black pointy-toed leather Christian Louboutin pumps. As for her glam, she slicked her newly dyed red hair back, letting the rest of it hang behind her, opting for a wet look, while a sparkly smokey eye and extra dewy glow highlighted her face.

Meanwhile, Celine has been in Paris for a week, and the singer has managed to rock a slew of outrageously amazing outfits on her trip. Her most recent look was for the Iris van Herpen Fall Winter 2019 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 1. Celine stepped out for the show wearing a completely see-through, long-sleeve gown which featured a cool 3D optical illusion pattern, while the dress was made out of scrunchy material that resembled a slinky toy. The entire bodice of the skintight dress was plunging and cutout, with just a think fishnet overlay covering up her chest. She opted to go completely braless under the frock, showing off ample cleavage, while the rest of the dress was cinched in at her tiny waist, flowing out into a fitted, sheer skirt.

Sofia Richie, 20, killed it this week when she hosted a lunch at Nobu Malibu on Monday, July 1, to celebrate the launch of her new collaboration, Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie, with owner and designer of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Ailleo. To celebrate the launch, Sofia opted to wear quite a sexy outfit, throwing on a skintight black mini dress with a halter neckline and a completely open back. Not only was the dress skintight, it was super short, ending very high up on her thighs. Sofia accessorized the stretchy cotton mini with a pair of knee-high, black, white and gray snakeskin heeled boots, completing her sexy ensemble.

There were so many other amazing looks from this week, which we rounded up & you can click through the gallery above to see them all!