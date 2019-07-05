Teresa Giudice: What She’s Telling Husband Joe About Blake Schreck Dating Rumors

Teresa Giudice, 47, has assured husband Joe Giudice, 47, that he has “nothing to worry about” after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted hanging with Blake Schreck, 26 in New York City on June 27. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the Bravo reality star who explained how Teresa explained her recent outing to Joe, who is still sitting in an Immigration Detention Center (ICE) while awaiting his deportation appeal.

“ Teresa has spoken with Joe about the rumors she’s dating a much younger man and assured him he has absolutely nothing to worry about,” the insider revealed. “ Teresa has known Blake for a while now and they’re just really good friends and business partners. She even looks at him like family, in the same way she views a lot of the men and women in her life. Teresa is a very loyal friend and cherishes those friendships, but she would never cross any lines. She loves Joe and is standing by his side.”

James J. Leonard Jr., told HollywoodLife. As we reported earlier , another source close to the mom-of-four EXCLUSIVELY told us that “Teresa insists she and Blake are just really good friends and they constantly joke about what everyone says. Teresa has a ton of guy friends and enjoys going out and being flirty, but she’d never do anything about it. She’s a married woman.” But Teresa and Blake’s relationship is not just platonic — it’s professional! “This is a business relationship. They are working together with others on a business project. Anyone who says anything to the contrary is delusional and uninformed,” Teresa’s lawyer,, told HollywoodLife.

That means Teresa and Blake’s outing in New York City on June 27 wasn’t a date, despite what an eyewitness relayed. Teresa and Blake were “spotted across from each other on the terrace” at NYC’s Pier 17 rooftop bar, where they were “laughing a lot together,” according to the source. “Blake was making Teresa laugh, and she was giggling. They looked very much like a couple on a date,” the eyewitness added, which certainly could’ve led fans to believe the wrong idea. Blake and Teresa also stirred rumors with their President’s Day weekend getaway to Miami in Feb. 2019.