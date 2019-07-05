Sophie Turner Flashes Wedding Ring & Defends Soccer Star Alex Morgan’s Tea-Sipping Moment

Alex Morgan haters back off, or Sophie Turner’s coming for you. The actress defended the US soccer star for pretending to sip tea after winning against England, and spilt a little tea of her own on Instagram.

Sophie Turner to the rescue! The Game of Thrones star, 23, is known for her super candid and hilarious Instagram stories that take fans into her every day, normal life. And even though she’s on her honeymoon right now after marrying Joe Jonas in France, she took a little time to give her followers an update. It was all about the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and in particular, US soccer star Alex Morgan. Alex is facing controversy after she celebrated making the game-winning goal in the US vs. England game by miming sipping tea.

Alex told the media on July 5 that she thinks there’s an unfair double standard, as men aren’t called out for how they celebrate their wins. She also gave a shoutout to Sophie, who always ends her Instagram stories by saying, “and that’s the tea.” Once soccer fan Sophie heard this, she spilled a little tea of her own in honor of Alex. “Okay, I’m on my honeymoon, I’m not really looking at my phone much but I feel like this deserves a mention,” Turner said on her Instagram story, on July 5. “Unfortunately, the UK women’s football team lost at the World Cup, and of course I’m incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team.

“But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the US women’s football team. Alex Morgan, all those haters that are saying [the tea sip] was disrespectful, I’m honored that you thought of me. All those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, millennials drinking kombucha. And I’m really f*cking proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win. And that’s the motherf*cking tea,” Sophie said before taking a gigantic gulp from a glass of red wine. Someone is enjoying married life!

You can see Alex’s tea-sipping moment that broke the internet, and Sophie’s response video, below. Fans noticed something in Sophie’s broadcast. When she drank her wine, the fresh-faced and makeup-free Dark Phoenix star flashed her massive, diamond wedding ring at the camera. That thing is blinding! Joe and Sophie got hitched for the second time on June 29 at a chateau in the South of France. Their blowout bash was insane. Sophie’s wedding gown, a custom, tulle ballgown designed by Louis Vuitton‘s Nicolas Ghesquière, took 350 hours to craft. It was covered in 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. And just the veil alone took 48 hours of embroidery to perfect.

.@alexmorgan13 said her tea celebration was inspired by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Turner showed her support and gave the haters the tea 🍵 🍷 pic.twitter.com/RtVIKrnLFS — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2019

Alex Morgan trolling England by sipping tea is LEGENDARY 😭🐐pic.twitter.com/BzIBNx0xzu — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2019

Alex’s tea-sipping moment isn’t the only controversy from the Women’s World Cup courtesy of Team USA. Megan Rapinoe told reporters there’s “no f*cking way” she’d go to the White House if invited by President Donald Trump. Fair! Cue a tweet storm from the president. Megan’s girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird, defended her in a passionate essay called, “So The President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend”. She wrote in her essay, “I mean, some of it is kind of funny, but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross.” Can Sue and Sophie team up for like a podcast, or something?