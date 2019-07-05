‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Expecting Baby No. 2 — See Sonogram Pic

It looks like Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie’s family is growing because she just revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting a ‘baby girl’ in January! And we have the first sonogram pic.

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is about to welcome another child into the world, as his wife Mackenzie took to Instagram on July 5 and revealed, “Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January! 🎀” No other details were given, but the announcement was accompanied by an adorable sonogram pic, which you can see below. This will be the second child for Ryan and Mackenzie as a married duo — they previously welcomed a boy, Jagger, into the world in Oct. 2018. They also share two other children from previous relationships: Ryan shares a son with his ex, Maci Bookout (Bentley, 10), and Mackenzie has a son named Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband. So once this new baby is born, Ryan and Mackenzie, along with their kids, will be a family of six!

And considering they’re due in January, it’s possible that Ryan and Mackenzie conceived as early as March — just a few weeks after he was released from prison. Ryan returned to his home in Tennessee on April 15, after three months behind bars for violating his probation. At the time, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Ryan was excited to get back to his life with Mackenzie. “Ryan is ecstatic right now. The past three months have been excruciating,” a source close to the reality star told us at the time. “All he wanted was to be home with his wife and family. It killed him that he wasn’t able to bond with his [newborn] son.” Ryan previously missed the birth of his son, Jagger, due to the fact that he was had admitted himself into a 90-day intensive rehab program.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We look forward to meeting Baby Girl Edwards in the new year.