‘RHONJ’ Frenemies Teresa Giudice & Jackie Goldschneider Reunite For Fun July 4th With Castmates

Teresa Giudice & Jackie Goldschneider are moving further and further from their feud with each passing day. In fact, they even spent the 4th of July holiday together!

It was the ultimate gathering of RHONJ stars on July 4th at when Dolores Catania, 48, got all her girls together. Most notably, Teresa Giudice, 47, and Jackie Goldschneider were spotted kicking it together, with their past drama seemingly miles from their mind! The two reality stars were all smiles on the holiday and looked to be having a blast in one another’s company. “One more with @dolorescatania!! 💕🇺🇸💋 Hope everyone’s 4th was as fun as mine!!” Jackie captioned of of her posts from the day, a boomerang video, which also included Teresa. Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were also spotted at the festivities, looking gorgeous as always!

Jackie also shared a still photo from the day where she was seen standing directly next to Teresa. With one arm around Teresa’s back, she embraced her co-star like they were the closest pals in the world. Both Real Housewives stars were dressed for the hot summer day in denim cutoff shorts and open-toed wedge sandals.

It’s not exactly a shock to see the two stars out together however, since Teresa DID extend an olive branch to her co-star via social media recently. When Jackie posted an Instagram photo on June 15 to tell fans “Life is short, BUY THE SHOES 💕💖,” she gained a surprising fan as Teresa actually commented on the pic with “🔥🔥🔥💕,” co-signing the post.

So — why the end to the feud? A source told HL that Teresa is trying to stay far from drama right now since she already has enough on her plate with her husband Joe’s deportation drama. “Teresa is a totally different human now than she even was a year ago,” a source close to the production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “This season of RHONJ was very different for her as she really tried to not get wrapped up in the drama. She’s got her own real life drama to deal with, so she really wanted to get along with everyone.”