Porsha Williams Reunites With Dennis McKinley For 4th Of July With Baby Pilar — Cute Video

Just two weeks after their split, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley reunited to spend July 4th with their daughter, Pilar, and Porsha posted a video of the daddy/daughter duo during the holiday.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are giving fans hope that they might be giving their relationship another shot. Although Porsha ended things with Dennis in June, the two were seemingly together again while celebrating the Fourth of July on Thursday. Porsha posted a video to Instagram of the pair’s daughter, Pilar Jhena, and in it, the four-month-old is cradled in a man’s arms. The man’s face cannot be seen, but the tattoos on his arm match those of Dennis’s, while Porsha can be heard cooing in the background.

Since Porsha and Dennis have never commented on the split themselves, it’s unclear what their situation, in regards to spending time together, has been over the last couple of weeks. Porsha has made it clear that she will always love Dennis because he is Pilar’s father, so it is likely that he is still spending a significant amount of time with the newborn. The two had been engaged for eight months when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star broke things off following reports that Dennis had cheated on her.

Dennis denied the cheating allegations, and the alleged ‘other woman’ also said she had never even met the businessman. However, ahead of the split, Porsha revealed that she and her fiance were working through some things, although she did not mention any alleged cheating directly.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time,” she explained. “Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure y’all are good at the end of the day. I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show, but at the same time, I’m human, and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”