Luke Bryan Turns Up The Heat With Epic Country Performance At ‘Macy’s 4th Of July’ Show

Time to start knockin’ boots! Luke Bryan brought the true country vibe on America’s birthday, performing for Macy’s July 4th Fireworks spectacular with some serious flair.

American Idol judge and country superstar Luke Bryan, 42, knows how to bring the party, so it made complete sense that he performed for NBC’s annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Luke was one of many artists to perform in honor of the Fourth of July and belted out one of his country hits. As usual, Luke had everyone up on their feet and dancing.

Luke pre-recorded his performance for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. He celebrated the holiday on the water with his family. The country singer posted an Instagram video wishing his followers a happy Fourth of July. In the background, you could hear him listening to “Never Really Over,” the latest song from his American Idol co-host, Katy Perry, 34!

Luke shared the spotlight with a stellar, country music dominated lineup for this year’s show. Pals Brad Paisley, 46, and Maren Morris, 29, also lent their talents and voices to celebrate the USA’s big day, along with Khalid, 21, and hosts Derek Hough, 34, and Ciara, 33. Yes, the two hosts pulled double duty for the evening, with individual performances of their own. Derek showed off his amazing dance moves, while Ciara performed a musical medley in a variety of incredible outfits.

In a pre-recorded score, Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, 37, performed the beloved song “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as the fireworks went off in New York City. The 25-minute show returned to the Brooklyn Bridge, with barges positioned along the shores of Pier 17 at the Seaport District, setting off thousands of patriotic fireworks fit for the day.