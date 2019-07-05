‘Love Island’ U.S. Cast: Meet The Sexy Singles Looking For Their Soulmate

‘Love Island’ is coming to the U.S. so buckle up. The cast for the U.S. version of the hit British dating reality show has been revealed and these cast members are going to be turning up the heat this summer.

The U.S. version of Love Island debuts on July 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS. If you’ve been looking for a new summer show to become obsessed with, Love Island is that show for you. The series, hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, is based on the cultural phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. A group of single “Islanders” will come together in a gorgeous villa on a beautiful tropical island. The Islanders will embark on a summer of dating, romance, and relationships. Every few days, the Islanders pair up and those who aren’t coupled up are at risk of having to leave the island for good.

But that’s not all. With new Islander arrivals and shocking twists, the road to true love is not easy. On top of trying to find love, the Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape the season and help crown one lucky couple the winner. The couple will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. The cast of the U.S. version has been revealed and this season is going to be epic, that’s for sure.

Elizabeth Weber (34)

New York City

Advertising exec

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg (21)

Los Angeles

Marketing student

Mallory Santic (25)

Vancouver, Washington

Analyst for Nike

Alana Morrison (21)

New Haven, Connecticut

College student

Alexandra Stewart (25)

Los Angeles

Publicist

Kyra Green (22)

Los Angeles

Musician

Cashel Barnett (27)

Sacramento, California

Model and musician

Yamen Sanders (24)

Los Angeles

Real estate agent

Michael Yi (29)

Miami

Model

Weston Richey (25)

Dallas

Photographer

Zac Mirabelli (22)

Chicago

Grocery store cashier

Love Island will debut on CBS with a special 90-minute premiere. New one-hour episodes will continue every weeknight through August 7.