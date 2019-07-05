‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Splits With Boyfriend Brian Reagan: How She’s Coping After Painful Breakup

Kelly Dodd and boyfriend Brian Reagan are over, but the RHOC star is ‘thriving’ post-breakup, we’ve learned exclusively.

Kelly Dodd is staying strong after a sudden split from boyfriend Brian Reagan. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, who dated the plastic surgeon more than six months, revealed on Instagram that they were no more when asked by a fan. “Did you break up with your BF? You deserve to be treated like a queen!!” Kelly simply responded, “yes, thank you” along with a crying emoji. A source close to the Bravolebrity told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kelly decided to part ways with Brian about a week ago, because she felt like he “wasn’t giving her everything she wanted out of life. She felt they were living two different lifestyles, so she ended things. Kelly has been married and she knows what she wants out of life and a partner, and frankly won’t settle for anything less.”

The reality TV star and doctor’s mismatched schedules played a part in the breakup, too. Brian lived and practiced medicine in San Diego, which is about two hours away from Orange County. Kelly’s sad about the end of her relationship, of course, but she’s not letting it get her down. She’s actually really enjoying the single life right now, the source divulged. In fact, she’s “thriving and doing amazing! Kelly is having fun and partying it up with other single Housewives, like Ramona Singer, to keep her head held high.” Ramona has been a huge source of comfort for Kelly in the wake of the split. The Real Housewives of New York star, 65, invited Kelly to stay at her palatial Hamptons beach house while she mends her broken heart.

The source confirmed that we’ll see Kelly and Brian’s relationship play out during RHOC season 14. The trailer for the upcoming season dropped just hours after Kelly spilled the beans about her breakup — and it features a lot of Brian. The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premieres Tuesday, August 6, at 9:00pm ET on Bravo.