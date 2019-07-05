Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun Seen Together For 1st Time Since Taylor Swift Accused Them Of ‘Bullying’ Her

Just days after Justin Bieber defended Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift accused them of bullying her, the two were seen together at a Fourth of July parade enjoying themselves.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun spent the Fourth of July holiday together, days after Taylor Swift accused the two of bullying her after the 38-year-old music manager bought the rights her entire six album catalog. The pair was photographed enjoying a local Independence Day parade in Montecito, CA along with Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin, 22. They weren’t the only celebs in attendance, as nearby them stood Ashton Kutcher, 41, and wife Mila Kunis, 35. Justin could be seen crouching behind some children in one of his “Drew” hoodies next to Scooter, who stood next to him smiling with his arms crossed.

The two have always been super tight ever since Scooter discovered the Biebs as a teen in 2007. But they were drawn even closer together after the June 30 news that Scooter bought Scott Borchetta‘s Big Machine Records, thereby owning the masters to Taylor’s life’s work. Justin took to Instagram to taunt the “ME” singer, posting a photo of him FaceTiming with Scooter who was with Taylor’s arch-enemy Kanye West, 42. He then captioned the pic “Taylor Swift what up?” Tay was so upset she reposted it to her Tumblr and wrote on it: “This is Scooter Braun bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. Now he’s about to own all of my music.”

A devastated Taylor took to Tumblr and wrote “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.” She called it her “worst case scenario” and “Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.” Taylor has since signed with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records where she will now own the masters to her future work.

Following Taylor’s post, Justin took down his taunting IG one, apologizing and acknowledging it was “hurtful” as well as “distasteful and insensitive.” But he then went on the attack, accusing her of bullying by trying to get people to turn against Scooter. “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” he explained. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”