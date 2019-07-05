Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Photo Of Collin & Hannah, 15, As They Celebrate 4th Of July Together

Jon Gosselin was all smiles with his son Collin and daughter Hannah on Independence Day. The former reality TV star shared a happy family pic with his fans.

Jon Gosselin, 42, happily celebrated his July 4th holiday with two of his eight children and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared an Instagram photo of them enjoying their day and – front and center between the couple – were his son Collin and daughter Hannah. The 15-year-olds – who live with their dad in Pennsylvania – looked at ease on the sunny day. Collin and Jon wore coordinating red T-shirts and Hannah flashed her abs in a crop top and ripped jeans. Jon captioned the picture, “Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 !!!! 💥.”

Jon’s followers were thrilled with the pic. One person wrote, “You look happier than I’ve ever seen you look in recent times!! You have an amazing lady and a great family! I’m happy for you 😭👏❤️.” Meanwhile, another person added, “All of you (especially you and Collin) look great! Happy 4th! 🇺🇸”

As fans of the Gosselins know, Collin and Hannah are two of the sextuplets that he has with his ex-wife, Kate, 44. He has custody of these two, while their siblings Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with their mom. Jon and Kate (who divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage) also have two older children – 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara. Collin was rarely seen in public for years after his mother Kate sent him away to live in a treatment center, alleging that he had “special needs.” But, as of December 2018, the teen has been living with Jon and sister Hannah, who has also chosen to reside with her father full-time.

Shortly after he was awarded custody of his son, Jon spoke to HollywoodLife about being a single dad in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “[Collin and I] live in a house full of girls, so girls rule and boys drool,” he said, referring to the fact that his girlfriend Colleen also lives with him. “We have to do anything that the girls do.” But, he noted that he and his son have found time to bond, saying, “We eat and play Call of Duty together and just hangout. We run errands. He’s good! He’s a great kid.”

If the Independence Day pic is anything to go by, Collin seems to be having a lot of fun with his dad. Over on her Instagram page, Colleen shared a photo of him lying back in a tree. She captioned the pic, “Someone is just handing on the 4th!”