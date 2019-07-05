J. Cole & Wife Expecting 2nd Child: He Confirms Exciting News After Dropping New Album

Congratulations are in order for J. Cole and his wife Melissa Heholt. The rapper revealed the news in the lyrics of a track on his new Dreamville album, ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III.’

J. Cole, 34, gave his fans a pleasant surprise on July 5, when he dropped his new Dreamville album, Revenge Of the Dreamers III. On the very last track, “Sacrifices,” he revealed that he and his wife Melissa Heholt are expecting another child. The rapper snuck the news into the lyrics at the tail end of the song, amid a beautiful tribute to his sweetheart.

“I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay. She gave me her heart to hold, I still got that sh*t to this day,” J. Cole rapped on the song that also features fellow artists EARTHGANG, Saba and Smino. “She ridin’ with me on the road. She ridin’ with me in the A, huggin’ the block, huggin’ the block, OK.” That’s when J. Cole, added, “She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way. She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay. I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face.”

The announcement – from the very private rapper – delighted fans who shared their joy on social media. “J. COLE IS HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!!!!!! OMFG I’M CRYING,” one fan tweeted. “They’re having another baby,” another person wrote. Meanwhile, yet another fan was just impressed that J. Cole managed to maintain such a private life in the public eye. “J. Cole n [sic] his wife that he’s been with before the fame are having another baby and we haven’t even seen baby #1 yet,” the fan tweeted. “The man is doing this thang [sic] right and I’m taking notes.”

J. COLE IS HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!!!!!! OMFG I’M CRYING 😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bre (@BreRaquelle) July 5, 2019

J Cole n his wife that he’s been with before the fame are having another baby and we haven’t even seen baby #1 yet. The man is doing this thang right and I’m taking notes 📝 — Shemar Yanick Jonas (@Kingshemar_) July 5, 2019

J. Cole opened up a little bit about fatherhood and marriage during a May 2018 interview with radio DJ, Angie Martinez. Discussing his life, he noted that his “obvious purpose” is “as a father, as a husband.” He added, “[When] I’m home and I come home, outside of playing with my son, if I go three days without doing music, making a beat, writing a song… I start to feel miserable.” He also acknowledged during the interview, . “My life is mad blessed.”