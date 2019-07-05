Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Flash Huge Smiles While Snuggling Baby Kaavia On 4th Of July

Gabrielle Union celebrated her first Fourth of July as a new mom with adorable daughter Kaavia and husband Dwyane Wade as they’re back in the U.S. after a month of vacationing in Europe.

The “#WadeWorldTour2019 🇫🇷” of Europe is over and the Wade-Union family is back in the United States, just in time for the Fourth of July. Gabrielle Union, 46, and husband Dwyane Wade, 37, have made Los Angeles their new home now that she’s a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and their 8-month-old daughter Kaavia is loving life in the City of Angels. Gab posted a holiday pic with their little princess on July 4th and she’s just so cute!

Kaavia’s seen wearing a white onesie with a pink tutu ballerina skirt as she’s lovingly in the arms of her retired NBA star dad as the Being Mary Jane star cuddles up to them. Kaavia already resembles her father so much and it looks like she’s inherited his tall limbs as her legs are already very long. Gabrielle captioned the pic “Fam on the 4th ❤❤❤.”

Gabrielle is seen looking like she just finished a workout, wearing black athletic leggings and an ab baring crop top. She has her hair in two long braids while D-Wade matches her in a black tee but with plaid trunks. Just a few hours prior the actress posted an IG pic of herself holding Kaavia in the family home’s pool and hinted that she’s already got comedic chops, captioning the pic “She needs a stand up special. @kaaviajames keeps that same energy… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Gabrielle is absolutely loving life as a mom after suffering “8 or 9 miscarriages” and grueling IVF treatments before turning to a surrogate to carry their baby. Little Kaavia was born on Nov. 7, 2018 and the couple surprised the world with an Instagram post sharing that they had just become parents. Ever since Kaavia arrived, the celebrity pair has loved sharing every milestone of her life with fans, including her first Fourth of July.