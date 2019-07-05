Exclusive
Dog The Bounty Hunter ‘Overwhelmed’ With Support, But Wonders If Life Will Ever Feel Normal Without Beth

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s has felt an outpouring of love following wife Beth’s death from cancer. He still wonders if his life will ever feel like it did when she was alive.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is still mourning the death of his beloved wife Beth from throat cancer on June 26, but at the moment he’s feeling blessed by the outpouring of sympathy he’s received from fans. “Dog has been overwhelmed with actual joy and happiness with all the love and support he has been given from everyone over Beth’s passing. It’s clearly still very emotional and sad and he still doesn’t feel like its real but he really appreciates that there are people there for him as he ventures into a new way of life without her,” a source close to the 66-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Its going to be an expected adjustment with no timetable of ever feeling normal because to be honest it never will be normal. But but he knows so many people have his back who loved Beth and love him that he will get through it the best he can,” the insider continues. When Beth was placed into a medically induced coma on June 22, family members rallied around her including stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman, 32, who Beth had a sad feud with the month before her death.

“He is determined to and will continue to honor her legacy every day of his life. She may be gone physically but he knows he will see her again and she is with him always. He knows that he can take that as a calming force as he deals with life without her,” our insider continues.
Dog is fresh off of Beth’s traditional Hawaiian memorial service on June 29, where he gave a moving eulogy then later scattered some of her ashes off Waikiki Beach. There will be another memorial for Beth on July 13 outside of Denver, Colorado where the couple owned another home.