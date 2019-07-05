Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Further Tease ‘Friends’ Revival With New Pic On 4th Of July

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are increasingly spending time together, as they reunited for the Fourth of July along with a few other television queens.

Swap out “The Star-Spangled Banner” for “I’ll Be There for You,” because Courteney Cox, 55, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, hung out once again — this time on the Fourth of July! They had fans dreaming of a Friends reunion after snapping a photo together on Independence Day, which also included their fellow girl gang members Laura Dern from Big Little Lies, Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. “Happy 4th everyone! I’m lucky to be spending it with so many girls that I love ♥️,” Courteney captioned the group shot.

Lisa Kudrow, 55, didn’t make it to the mini Friends reunion, but let her former co-stars know she was thinking of them. “Awww. Happy 4th!” Lisa commented underneath Courteney’s post. Meanwhile, Comedian Chelsea Handler gave her thumbs-up to Courteney and Jennifer’s clique: “This looks like a solid grouping.”

Courteney’s Instagram page is slowly turning into an inspiration board for a Friends revival. On June 24, she shared a photo from her girls’ night with Jennifer and Lisa, and on June 15, we saw a picture of the trio once again as the sitcom queens celebrated Courteney’s birthday. Jennifer and Court even jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to continue the birthday festivities — the two are so close, they even shared a good-bye kiss after returning home.

Courteney hasn’t left out Matt LeBlanc, 51, David Schwimmer, 52 and Matthew Perry, 49, on the Friends nostalgia. She also shared a throwback photo of the whole cast on May 16, which was snapped before the pilot episode even aired! “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S. yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys,” Courteney captioned a photo of her co-stars mingling on a jet.

While there has been no official talk about the Friends cast returning to the small screen after 15 years, Jennifer is down for the revival — and apparently, so are Chandler, Ross and Joey. “I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I’m sure,” the actress for Rachel Green said on the June 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.