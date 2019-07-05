Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Why & When They Want To Start Having Kids

Photos of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s romantic getaway to Hawaii just surfaced on July 3, but Chris already wants to ‘get going soon’ on their family plans.

Chris Pratt, 40, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, just married at a gorgeous mansion estate on June 8, and then recently returned from a honeymoon on the island of Lanai in time for the Fourth of July. But their minds are already on expanding their current family of two! “Chris and Katherine are enamored with each other and are deeply in love and are loving married life. They have been in a permanent state of the honeymoon phase ever since they got together, and the talk about having kids has been something that has been brought up on many occasions,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The newlyweds have even dived into the specifics of these family plans!

“Since [Katherine] comes from a big family she wants at least two and could be talked into having more,” our source says of the author, who has four siblings. And she doesn’t have to convince her new husband to get on-board with these plans! “Chris has always wanted more kids especially for Jack,” our source adds, referring to the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s six-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42. “He would love to have his son have a brother or sister, or both in the near future.”

While Chris and Katherine are both down to start a family, they have different thoughts as to when those plans should be put into action. “Chris wants to get going soon on all of that, where Katherine thinks that a year or two would be best to start a family,” our source reveals. “The reason Katherine wants to wait is that she wants to have a couple years of married life under her belt and enjoy Chris as a couple. And then they could start having kids.”

While Katherine is adapting to the married life, she’s still learning important lessons about motherhood! “She enjoys the dynamic of their relationship right now and she feels like she is learning to be a parent by hanging out with Jack,” our source explains. “So she just isn’t ready quite yet, but she isn’t going to wait that long because she loves Chris and she knows she is in for whatever God has set for her.”