Cassie Randolph Shows Off Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top With Colton On July 4 – Pics

Cassie Randolph Daisy Dukes
Huntington Beach, CA - Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood spend 4th Of July with her family in Huntington Beach.
Cassie Randolph had a fun-filled 4th of July, as she went for a stroll in Huntington Beach with Colton Underwood, while showing off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes & a crop top.

Cassie Randolph, 24, went for a stroll with her beau, Colton Underwood, 27, in her hometown of Huntington Beach, California on July 4th, when she rocked a casually chic ensemble. Cassie opted to wear a pair of high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with four buttons down the side and massive pockets on the thighs. The Daisy Dukes featured frayed hems and ended high up on her thighs, showing off her toned and lean legs. Cassie opted to pair the shorts with a red, white, and blue Rolling Stones T-shirt, which she tied in a tight knot in the front, making it super cropped and showing off her rock hard abs and tiny waist.

Cassie accessorized her look with a pair of chunky white sneakers, a white bucket hat, and a cute little ponytail. Meanwhile, Colton, also looked super festive for the holiday when he opted to wear a navy blue T-shirt with a red outline of America that read, “Home of the brave.” He paired the tee with tan khaki shorts, white sneakers, and Cassie’s white bucket hat that he took from her and wore throughout the day.

The couple looked so adorable together as they spent the day celebrating with family and friends. Meanwhile, Cassie took to Instagram that day, wearing Colton’s bucket hat and asking her followers to answer a poll, if they like bucket hats or not, saying, “So, I got a new hat. Again. Guys, I’m a really big fan of bucket hats these days.”

Cassie Randolph celebrated 4th of July in Huntington Beach, California, when she opted to wear a pair of Daisy Dukes with a red, white & blue Rolling Stones T-shirt, tied in a knot to make it cropped. (BACKGRID)

When Cassie said she got a new hat, Colton chimed into the Instagram story saying, “And I don’t like it again,” joking around. We love the Bachelor couple together and they looked so cute together on the 4th of July.