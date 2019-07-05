Romance rumors are swirling around Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello after the two were photographed holding hands, then seen getting cozy at a 4th of July pool party!

Fans have been shipping a relationship between Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, for years, and new photos and video have them thinking they may have gotten their wish! The singers, who recently released their second duet, “Senorita,” were photographed arriving at Shawn’s home in West Hollywood after a night out on July 3. In the pics — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — they can even be seen holding hands, as Shawn led the way and Camila followed close behind him.

Then, they were seen together once again while attending a Fourth of July party the next day. Other partygoers shared Instagram Story videos from the event, and in one, Camila could be seen cozying up to Shawn from behind while they sat poolside. Another vid showed the two looking quite flirty as they got a bit handsy with one another, as well. Although it looked like a packed bash, Shawn and Camila were off to the side by themselves as they enjoyed some private time amongst the dozens of guests.

Camila and Shawn have been longtime friends, and they first worked together in 2015 on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Fans have been speculating that the relationship between the two might be more than platonic for years, but they’ve repeatedly shut down romance rumors. However, the talk started once again when they released a super steamy, PDA-filled music video for their song, “Senorita,” at the end of June.

IT’S CONFIRMED, IT’S SHAWN AND CAMILA. THEY ARE TOUCHING WHDKSNOK pic.twitter.com/avDfCncp9x — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) July 5, 2019

Just days after the video’s release, news broke that Camila had broken up from her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, three weeks earlier, after more than a year together. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Shawn had nothing to do with the split, but it certainly looks like he’s been a support system for Camila in the aftermath!