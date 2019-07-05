Caitlyn Jenner ‘Hurt’ & ‘Confused’ After Son Brody Says He Doesn’t ‘Expect Too Much From Her’

Caitlyn Jenner was left reeling after her son Brody threw shade at her on the July 1 episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’.

Brody Jenner, 35, and his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 69, don’t have much of a relationship these days, according to the star of The Hills: New Beginnings. On the July 1 episode of the reality re-boot, Brody revealed that his dad wasn’t around much when he was growing up and although they briefly reconnected around the time Caitlyn transitioned in 2015, since then, things have deteriorated. “I was just getting to know Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlyn…My dad, she’s a totally different – I mean, it’s awesome. It’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.” Now, a source close to Caitlyn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Brody’s comments have left the retired Olympic athlete feeling hurt and confused.

“It’s hurtful that Brody would say those things about her because she just doesn’t see it that way,” says our source. “If anything Caitlyn feels she’s always trying to connect with Brody and he’s the one that doesn’t have time for her so it’s confusing. Caitlyn loves all her kids dearly and is always reaching out to them to try and spend quality time but all she can do is make the offer. They have to want to spend time with her. However, she’s not going to shy away from this situation with Brody. She’s determined to work on her relationship with him and do everything she can to heal it. She loves her son so much, it’s important to her that he know that.”

Fortunately, not all of Caitlyn’s kids share Brody’s point of view. In fact, her son Brandon Jenner, 38, told a very different story when he spoke about his relationship with Caitlyn. “It’s great. It’s great. It’s really good. [Caitlyn and I are] close. We’re closer than ever,” Brandon EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, when he dropped by our Los Angeles office to promote his new solo EP Plan On Feelings.

“We do fly a lot, because we’re both pilots, so we like to go and fly,” Brandon shared when we asked him what he and Caitlyn do for fun. “We’ve got a little old plane that we can go and jump in and fly around and look for different airports to go to and then go have lunch, and stuff like that. So, we do a lot of that.” Not only do they like to go flying together, they also still enjoy racing cars together. Hopefully Brody can get in on their adventures soon.