Fourth Of July 2019: What Stores Are Open & Closed On Independence Day?

Happy Fourth of July! Independence Day is a federal holiday so we’re breaking down whether or not your favorite stores, restaurants, fast food chains, and more are open or closed on July 4.

While most of America has the day off to celebrate the Fourth of July, there are many stores that are still open on the holiday. Whether you want to score an epic July 4 deal or get some tasty food while out and about on Independence Day, there are a number of stores open for you to do so. Fast food restaurants like Taco Bell, Bojangles, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic, Starbucks, Subway, Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, and more are most likely open on July 4, but it’s best to check ahead with your specific location before heading to the drive-thrus. Chick-Fil-A locations around the country will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Fave restaurants like Applebee’s, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Panera Bread, Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and more will be open regular business hours on the holiday. As with all major holidays, stores around the country are offering incredible sales and deals on the holiday. That being said, stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Sears, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and more are expected to be open for regular business hours. If you can’t make it out on July 4, you can always shop online for these deals.

Local drugstores such as CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens will be open for regular business hours around the country. Many of those drugstores are open 24 hours, so call to double check whether or not they’ll be open for the full day.

Costco will be closed on Independence Day, along with banks and post offices. All stores, restaurants, and more are expected to be open normally on July 5. Happy Fourth of July to those who are celebrating.