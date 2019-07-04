Shay Mitchell Shows Off Massive Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini On Vacay — See Pic

Now that her pregnancy news is out in the world, Shay Mitchell has been proudly flaunting her baby bump! The actress stunned in a beach-side bikini photo.

They say if you’ve got it flaunt it, and Shay Mitchell, 32, did just that in her latest Instagram photo. The stunner proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a new pic shared with her 24 million Instagram followers. The actress was seen laying out by the ocean while donning a tiny white bikini, and she was looking so good! She may have kept for pregnancy news under wraps for months, but clearly, she’s now ready to let the world in on her journey towards motherhood!

It appears that the Pretty Little Liars actress is currently vacationing in Italy, and we’ve seen a plethora of picturesque snapshots from the trip. In another pic, the star posed with her pal Alex Merrell looking absolutely gorgeous yet again. The mother-to-be donned a yellow bikini this time around and was absolutely glowing as she soaked up the rays in Italy! She and Alex struck a pose oceanside and both ladies looked fierce in their beachwear.

The new photos come just a week after Shay announced her big pregnancy news via a post shared to her official Instagram page on June 28. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she joked in the revealing post, where she flaunted her growing bump while completely topless. Her picture coincided with a video as well, which she shared to her YouTube account. The clip was incredibly personal from start to finish. “When you’re in the public eye, there are some things you want to keep a secret until you’re ready,” she can be heard saying in the beginning of the video. The video then shows her revealing the news to her friends and provides an eye-opening insight into her daily life, including the trials and tribulations of her pregnancy journey so far.

Shay looks INCREDIBLE in her latest pregnancy snapshots. We’re so happy for the star on her big news and can’t wait to see even more memories from her journey towards motherhood.