Lisa Vanderpump ‘Relieved’ To Bring Closure To Her Mother’s Life When She Lays Her To Rest

After losing her mom this past June, Lisa Vanderpump plans on laying her mother to a ‘peaceful’ rest in London next week, HL is told.

Following the heartbreaking passing of her mom, Jean, in June of 2019, Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is ready to find closure. A source close to the reality star shed light on how she is coping as well as the details of the upcoming funeral. “Lisa Vanderpump is definitely relieved to bring some closure to this chapter of her life and lay her mom to a peaceful rest. Lisa will head out to London soon and the funeral will be next week,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.

The source continued; “ Lisa has been doing the best she can after her mother’s death. Nobody thought the autopsy would take as long as it did, so that was even more devastating and stressful for her to deal with. The waiting game was unexpected and tough,” they explained. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Lisa for comment.

While some were surprised to see Lisa show face at the June 29 wedding of Brittany Cartwright, 30, and Jax Taylor, 39, the night out actually proved to be beneficial for Lisa. “ She thought she ‘d be in London burying her mom which is why she thought she ‘d have to skip Brittany & Jax’s wedding, but since the autopsy was still not complete, she figured she ‘d go and support them and distract herself. She ‘s glad she went. It was good for her to be out,” the insider was sure to say.