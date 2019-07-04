Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton, 22, Loses An Arm After Serious Car Crash

Kendrick Norton
Gregory Payan/AP/Shutterstock
Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, in Indianapolis NFL Combine Football, Indianapolis, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) carries the ball tackled by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) and Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Kendrick Norton (7) during the Capital One Orange Bowl - NCAA Football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Miami Hurricanes at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wisconsin won 34-24 NCAA Football Capital One Orange Bowl - Wisconsin vs Miami, Miami Gardens, USA - 30 Dec 2017
Kendrick Norton #7 of Miami chases Jason Driskel #16 of Florida Atlantic during the NCAA football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Atlantic Owls in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Hurricanes defeated the Owls 38-10 Florida A&M v Miami Hurricanes, NCAA football game, Miami Gardens, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Miami defensive lineman Kendrick Norton (7) gets injured during the ACC Championship between Clemson and Miami at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC ACC Championshipl: Clemson at Miami, Charlotte, USA - 02 Dec 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has lost an arm after getting into a horrifying car crash in the early hours of July 4 in Miami.

Kendrick Norton, 22, got into a grisly car accident at around 1 a.m. in Miami on July 4, according to TMZ. The Miami Dolphins defensive tackle was driving his Ford F-250 when it hit a concrete barrier wall and flipped over. The police dispatch audio revealed that Kendrick’s arm was pinned underneath the truck. The EMTs requested a Heavy 1, which is a tow truck that can lift a large vehicle. “Cannot reach the amputator [or amputated] arm,” the operator says about Kendrick on the police dispatch audio.

The Heavy 1 was not brought to the scene because fire and rescue were able to free Kendrick and rush him to a nearby hospital. A female companion was also taken to the hospital. Kendrick’s condition is reportedly “non-life-threatening,” according to TMZ. Video obtained by the outlet shows Kendrick on a gurney arriving at the hospital.

The official Twitter page for the Miami Dolphins tweeted about Kendrick’s accident on the morning of July 4. “We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the team said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

Kendrick was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. He was on their practice squad and later signed with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the NFL, Kendrick played at the University of Miami. Our thoughts are with Kendrick and his family during this difficult time.