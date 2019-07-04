Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton, 22, Loses An Arm After Serious Car Crash

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has lost an arm after getting into a horrifying car crash in the early hours of July 4 in Miami.

Kendrick Norton, 22, got into a grisly car accident at around 1 a.m. in Miami on July 4, according to TMZ. The Miami Dolphins defensive tackle was driving his Ford F-250 when it hit a concrete barrier wall and flipped over. The police dispatch audio revealed that Kendrick’s arm was pinned underneath the truck. The EMTs requested a Heavy 1, which is a tow truck that can lift a large vehicle. “Cannot reach the amputator [or amputated] arm,” the operator says about Kendrick on the police dispatch audio.

The Heavy 1 was not brought to the scene because fire and rescue were able to free Kendrick and rush him to a nearby hospital. A female companion was also taken to the hospital. Kendrick’s condition is reportedly “non-life-threatening,” according to TMZ. Video obtained by the outlet shows Kendrick on a gurney arriving at the hospital.

The official Twitter page for the Miami Dolphins tweeted about Kendrick’s accident on the morning of July 4. “We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton,” the team said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2019

Kendrick was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. He was on their practice squad and later signed with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the NFL, Kendrick played at the University of Miami. Our thoughts are with Kendrick and his family during this difficult time.