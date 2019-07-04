Katharine McPhee & David Foster: 1st Photo Of Couple Saying Their Vows & New Pics Of Her Gown

New photos from Katharine McPhee’s wedding to David Foster have emerged & the bride looks SO stunning! The intimate snapshots from their special day are sure to melt your heart.

We already knew that Katharine McPhee’s wedding to David Foster, 69, was magical, but a new series of photos from the night have been unveiled and they are all truly breathtaking. From close-up shots of her designer wedding gown, to the heart-melting moment she said “I do,” the momentous occasion truly looked to be next level. SEE THE NEW COLLECTION OF PHOTOS HERE!

In one jaw-dropping photo, Katharine, 35, is seen standing at the altar with her musician husband. The American Idol alum sweetly smiled as David slipped a wedding band around her finger. A plethora of vivid pink, purple, and yellow flowers surrounded them as they promised forever to one another. The ceremony, held at the Church of St. Yeghiche in West London, was the perfect venue to house Katharine’s massive, elaborate gown.

In another image, Katharine is photographed coming down the stars, with the bodice of her dress fully visible. The actress looked like a vision in the Zac Posen number, which featured intricate layers of tulle. “I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress,” Katharine told Vogue. “I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity. Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David’s songs was notated on the back. It was the song, ‘The Colour of my Love,’ that he wrote for Celine Dion and René Angélil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning. The wedding dress turned out to be more than I could’ve ever imagined, but what I didn’t expect was that Zac would also be with me as a guest and to personally oversee my every move,” she said.

The gorgeous couple tied the knot in London on June 28. It’s been a long time coming for the happy pair, who have been dating since 2017. Katharine reportedly wed the Canadian composer in a church in front of approximately 100 guests. Katharine herself confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️.” She revealed the following day that she’s officially taken her husband’s last name, tweeting, “Introducing Katharine Foster.”