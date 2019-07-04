Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Heartbreaking Miscarriage At 5 Months: ‘We Have Cried Countless Tears’

Fans are sending their love to Joy-Anna Duggar & her husband after they revealed they sadly miscarried. The couple shared the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

While Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, has been expecting a baby girl with her husband, Austin Forsyth, 25, the star has sadly miscarried, she revealed in a July 3 Instagram post. The 19 Kids and Counting star let fans in on the personal news via her joint account with her hubby. “Today marks one week since we heard these words…,” she began her post.“So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.” We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” Joy-Anna wrote in her picture post. The black and white photo depicted Joy-Anna and her husband embracing one another at the hospital.

Joy-Anna went on to tell fans that while the news was “difficult,” she and Austin are coping. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” she added along with a quote from the bible. The reality star revealed that she and Austin had already picked out a name for their baby — Annabell Elise.

Joy-Anna closed out her post by asking for prayers and fans were sure to send some her way. “I’m so so sorry. We are praying so much for you all! Heaven is such a sweet place. The name you chose is absolutely beautiful. 💗 We love you Joy and Austin!” one fan sweetly wrote. “I’m so sorry. My heart breaks just reading this as I know this journey as well. Without an eternal perspective I couldn’t imagine being able to love through it,” another said while sending love the couple’s way.

Our heart goes out to Joy-Anna and Austin during this tough time. While the news is heartbreaking, it’s so sweet to see all of the love and support being sent their way. As fans know, the couple already share one child, 1-year-old Gideon.