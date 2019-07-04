Sophie Turner Is A Vision In White, Lace Gown In 1st Pic From Wedding To Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are officially man and wife — again — and the 1st pic from their lavish wedding in France is to die for. Just look at Sophie’s stunning dress!

Presenting: Mr. and Mrs. Jonas! The first photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at their blowout wedding at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France has been revealed, and they look so, utterly in love. The husband and wife, who actually already got married in Las Vegas last month, tied the knot in front of their friends and family on June 29 after spending a week gallivanting around France, living it up. The photo of Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, celebrating their nuptials is way too cute for words. It shows the newlyweds flashing wide smiles just moments after they said “I do” and gave fans a clear shot of Sophie’s dress. Wow — she looked SO stunning. The bride donned a plunging white gown which featured lace detailing all over and a long veil. She held a large bouquet of flowers in her hand and was truly a vision from head-to-toe. Of course, her hubby looked incredibly dapper (per usual) and these two were just picture perfect all around. See Sophie’s stunning wedding dress HERE!

The gorgeous gown was made by Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, and it was just one of many perfect touches from their wedding. The entire day sounded beyond beautiful! “The aisles at the venue were decorated with white elegant flowers and glass candles, a source also told E!. “After the ceremony, the bride and groom set out for a reception at Château de Tourreau. Sophie got ready for the big day at the venue with her bridesmaids, including Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, while Joe and his groomsmen prepared separately, the insider said. “Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” the source added.

We’ve seen plenty of pics of Joe and Sophie in the lead-up to their big day. The couple first arrived in Paris on June 21 and didn’t stop partying until Sophie walked down the aisle! They were first spotted grabbing dinner on a double date with some friends at the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris. The next day, they spent the day walking around Paris and engaging in some serious PDA in front of the Eiffel Tower. They captured the moment in a romantic selfie, which was liked on Instagram by basically every celebrity ever. Look at these crazy kids!

While in Paris, Sophie has been going full bridal and wearing wedding white nearly every day. At first, it was simply just a white Dickies tee. Then, for her PDA sesh with her husband, Sophie wore a white corset top. It looked like it could have been the bodice of a wedding gown, actually! Sophie stunned in a low-cut, white dress just two days later, June 24, when she went out to dinner with her husband and the in-laws, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The micro-mini shirtdress was knotted at the waist, and it was apparent that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath! It goes without saying that she looked absolutely incredible.

For more pics from Joe and Sophie’s official wedding in France, scroll through the gallery above. And congratulations to the happy couple!