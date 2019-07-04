See Pic
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Steamy Makeout Session On July 4 — PDA Pic

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
MEGA
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying the warm Cali sun in Beverly Hills. Hailey, who wears a red bikini underneath her oversized jean shorts, sips on a drink while walking next to her hubby JB. The couple enjoyed a day out together amidst ongoing war with Taylor Swift and Bieber's manager Scooter Braun. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seen sharing PDA in Porto Venere. 04 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA459415_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted in Portovenere with daughter. 04 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA459264_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen spotted in Portovenere with daughter. 04 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA459264_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend turned up the heat on July 4. The couple was spotted passionately kissing in public while on vacation in Italy.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, and John Legend, 40, took PDA to a whole new level on Independence Day 2019. The gorgeous couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other while walking around in Porto Venere, Italy. Chrissy and John were seen kissing up a storm on the Fourth of July. Chrissy wrapped her arms around her man for the passionate lip lock. The love is still very real for these two!

Chrissy rocked what appeared to be a dark gray one-piece swimsuit and high-waisted denim shorts. John looked super casual in a multi-colored paisley shirt and beige pants. The couple walked hand-in-hand around the little Italian town. Chrissy and John have been on vacation with their family in Italy for days. They’ve been traveling to different parts of the country — from Porto Venere to Portofino.

Before Chrissy and John’s steamy makeout session, the pair was spotted around town with their kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. Chrissy got into the patriotic spirit with a red and white floral cover-up while pushing around Miles in his stroller. John had Luna on his shoulders. Little Luna was seen carrying around red and blue balloons while looking all kinds of cute in a white dress.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen kissing in Italy on July 4. (MEGA)

The couple and their adorable family have been spending their Italian vacation taking in the little towns and having fun on a yacht. Chrissy and John had major fun in the sun playing in the water with Luna and Miles. While sailing the waters of Portofino, Chrissy laid out on deck to get some quality vitamin D. The proud parents have been posting some precious Instagram photos of their kids while on vacation. No one does vacation like Chrissy and John!