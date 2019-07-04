Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Have Steamy Makeout Session On July 4 — PDA Pic

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend turned up the heat on July 4. The couple was spotted passionately kissing in public while on vacation in Italy.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, and John Legend, 40, took PDA to a whole new level on Independence Day 2019. The gorgeous couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other while walking around in Porto Venere, Italy. Chrissy and John were seen kissing up a storm on the Fourth of July. Chrissy wrapped her arms around her man for the passionate lip lock. The love is still very real for these two!

Chrissy rocked what appeared to be a dark gray one-piece swimsuit and high-waisted denim shorts. John looked super casual in a multi-colored paisley shirt and beige pants. The couple walked hand-in-hand around the little Italian town. Chrissy and John have been on vacation with their family in Italy for days. They’ve been traveling to different parts of the country — from Porto Venere to Portofino.

Before Chrissy and John’s steamy makeout session, the pair was spotted around town with their kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. Chrissy got into the patriotic spirit with a red and white floral cover-up while pushing around Miles in his stroller. John had Luna on his shoulders. Little Luna was seen carrying around red and blue balloons while looking all kinds of cute in a white dress.

The couple and their adorable family have been spending their Italian vacation taking in the little towns and having fun on a yacht. Chrissy and John had major fun in the sun playing in the water with Luna and Miles. While sailing the waters of Portofino, Chrissy laid out on deck to get some quality vitamin D. The proud parents have been posting some precious Instagram photos of their kids while on vacation. No one does vacation like Chrissy and John!