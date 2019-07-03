Zendaya sat front row at the Giorgio Armani Prive show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 2, when she looked fabulous in a cropped dress shirt, showing off her abs.

It’s no secret that Zendaya, 22, is one of the most stylish celebrities, and she proved she’s the ultimate fashionista when she arrived at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 2. The actress sat in the front row at the Giorgio Armani Prive show, when she opted to wear a long-sleeve crisp white button down dress shirt that was super cropped. The crop top was a tuxedo shirt that featured four black buttons down the circular bib on the bodice, while the shirt ended just below her breasts. Zendaya showed off her rock hard abs in the blouse, as her taut tummy was on full display. She paired the top with high-waisted black skinny leg trousers which were tight around the waist, cinching in her tiny figure. She accessorized her sexy menswear look with a pair of sheer black socks and sky-high, black pointy-toed leather Christian Louboutin pumps. As for her glam, she slicked her newly dyed red hair back, letting the rest of it hang behind her, opting for a wet look, while a sparkly smokey eye and extra dewy glow highlighted her face. A silver diamond chain choker necklace completely her look.

Zendaya has been absolutely slaying her style lately and all of her outfits have been on point. The actress has been around the world and back lately, considering she’s been promoting her new movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and new HBO show, Euphoria. Her outfits just keep getting better and better.

Just the other day, on June 26, she arrived at the world premiere of the film at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Zendaya, who plays MJ Jones in the film, kicked off the night with a bang when she wore a sexy red and black sequin Armani Prive Spring 2019 gown with cutouts and a completely open back. The dress highlighted her toned frame perfectly, while the bodice of the dress was made up of red sequins with gaping cutouts on the sides, as the rest of the frock flowed into the long, fitted mermaid skirt which was made of black sequins. The best part of the look, though, was without a doubt the completely open back, which ended all the way at her behind.

Meanwhile, later that evening, she swapped her premiere look for a forest green fringe Balmain gown with gaping cutouts on the side for the after party, which was just as stunning.