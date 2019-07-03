Tiffany Trump Cuddles With Boyfriend Michael Boulos At NY Yankees Game — Cute New Pic

In matching New York Yankees gear, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos looked loved up in NYC’s Citi Field just one month after they reportedly checked out diamonds in a jewelry store!

Take me out to the ball game — and a date! Tiffany Trump, 25, and her boyfriend Michael Boulos got cozy in the stands while cheering on the New York Yankees as the baseball team faced off against the New York Mets in Citi Field on July 2. Tiffany even matched with the scion who hails from a family running a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in Nigeria, as both rocked matching Yankees baseball caps. As an extra touch of baseball patriotism, Tiffany wore a striped jersey.

Michael posted the same photo to his Instagram Story, but his last picture on the grid was actually a birthday shout-out to Tiffany’s dad/fellow Yankees lover Donald Trump. “Happy birthday sir! Hope you have a blessed day 👌 #keepmakingamericagreat 🇺🇸,” the finance graduate student posted on June 14, the same day Trump turned 73. Michael accompanied the caption with a photo of him, Tiffany and Trump snapped at an Easter 2019 celebration in Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s favorite getaway destination in Florida.

Michael bonded with Tiffany’s family, again, during their state trip to the UK in early June. While across the pond, Tiffany and her new beau reportedly made a pit stop at the Samer Halimeh New York jewelry store in London. Apparently, they were especially eyeing the diamonds and “precious gem” jewelry! “Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump visited our Knightsbridge boutique for around 45 minutes and from meeting them I can say that they are a really lovely couple, very down-to-earth and clearly very happy together. They seem very much in love,” store manager Maan Chakhchir told the Evening Standard. Alas, the president’s daughter left with a $634,000 diamond “friendship” bracelet, not an engagement ring — understandable, considering that she and Michael reportedly just met in Mykonos, Greece during the summer of 2018.

Tiffany and Michael were first pictured together sitting in the front row of the Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2018. But they didn’t become Instagram official until Jan. 2019, when Tiffany posted an Instagram photo of them posing in front of the White House Christmas tree!