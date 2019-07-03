‘The InBetween’ Preview: A Woman Seeks Cassie’s Help Solving Her Own Murder

Cassie sees a woman desperate for help in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 3 episode of ‘The InBetween.’ The woman believes she’s been murdered and wants answers.

Cassie (Harriet Dyer) is walking down the street when she hears a woman crying for help in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The InBetween. She spots the woman in the middle of the street. Cassie tries to warn the woman before she’s hit by a car, but she’s too late. However, the car runs right through the dead woman. The woman realizes that Cassie can see her and begs for her help. Cassie and the woman head to Cassie’s car to talk.

The woman thanks Cassie for helping her even though they’re total strangers. “Do you know what happened to you?” Cassie asks the woman. The woman replies, “Something terrible. I think… I think I may have been murdered. But my husband, Rick, and my daughter, Caitlin, they don’t even know yet and somebody needs to tell them.” Knowing Cassie, she’s going to help this woman find answers and hopefully solve this woman’s murder.

The synopsis for the July 3 episode — titled “Kiss Them For Me” — reads: “Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) track a mysterious killer who has targeted several kids at the same high school, while Cassie tries to help a woman solve her own death while her anxious family waits for news about her disappearance.”

The show, which premiered on May 29, also stars Cindy Luna, Anne-Marie Johnson, Chad James Buchanan, and Sean Bolger. The InBetween airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.