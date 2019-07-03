Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Meghan Markle Feud Rumors By Gushing Over Duchess In New Interview

What feud? Priyanka Chopra gushed over her best friend, Meghan Markle in a new interview, therefore putting any rumors that they’re at odds to bed! Priyanka said Meghan was always meant for ‘big things’ and she’s glad she’s found her ‘calling’ as a royal!

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle‘s friendship is stronger than ever, despite the constant speculation that they’ve been feuding. The Quantico actress, 36, had nothing but high praise for the Dutchess of Sussex, aka “Megs,” in a new interview, accompanying her Elle UK cover for the magazine’s August issue. “Megs… she was always meant for big things,” Priyanka said of Megan, who welcomed her first child, baby boy named Archie, with husband Prince Harry in early May. “To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It’s amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it,” she added.

Priyanka, who gave the interview prior to Meghan, 37, giving birth, went onto explain why her friend was destined to be a royal. “By the time this comes out, she will have a baby — it’s so amazing how lives change. I’m a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there’s got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in,” Priyanka explained. “Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling.”

The newly married actress later on mentioned that she and husband, Nick Jonas hope to purchase a home in London sometime in the future. — That would mean she could someday be closer to Meghan and Harry. Her mention of new real estate came as she reminisced about winning the coveted title of Miss World back in 2000.

“I will never forget how the Millennium Dome [now The O2] looked that night, and how I felt after I won,” Priyanka recalled of coming up victorious in the pageant. “Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point,” she said, adding, “Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city.”

Priyanka and Meghan’s friendship stretches back to 2016, when they met for the first time at an event in January. They were plagued with feud rumors as Meghan became more of a fixture in the spotlight because of her high profile relationship with Harry.

It was just last month that Priyanka defended Meghan over negative comments from critics since she became part of the royal family. “I’ve seen that, and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” Priyanka told the U.K,’s Sunday Times. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

Priyanka continued, explaining that Meghan is the same person she was before Harry. “The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick,” she said. “Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.”