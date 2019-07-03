Meghan McCain ‘Still Deciding’ If She Wants To Stay On ‘The View’ As ABC Denies Quit Rumors

Rumors that Meghan McCain may quit ‘The View’ are swirling, but ABC is denying that the outspoken conservative is heading out the door anytime soon.

Meghan McCain’s future on The View became a hot topic on July 3, thanks to a new report by The Daily Beast, which claims that the 34-year-old is thinking of quitting the show. The conservative co-host is “feeling like a caged animal,” a source told the outlet about Meghan who is said to be feeling “exhausted and defeated” following a series of leaked stories that put her in a negative light. But a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the right-winger would love to return to the show for its 23rd season in the fall. “She is still deciding,” the person told us, adding that Meghan is “still in negotiations to return.”

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain frequently gets into on-air spats with her left-wing colleague Joy Behar, 76, which has prompted fierce social media backlash. She’s also been at the center of a string of Daily Mail reports, which cast Meghan as someone who, disliked by her colleagues, behaves like a “petulant child,” allegedly has “crying fits” and is “manic.” The stories are fueled by unnamed sources who work on the show and they’re all taking a toll on the outspoken commentator, according to the Beast. “It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” their source said. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

But ABC is denying reports that Meghan – who sits at the table alongside Joy, Whoopi Goldberg, 63, Sunny Hostin, 50, and fellow conservative Abby Huntsman, 33 – is planning on leaving the hit show. “The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a spokesperson for the network told HollywoodLife.

Meghan’s passionate debates with her liberal co-hosts – especially Joy and Sunny – frequently become tabloid fodder and have led to some of their most hated arguments trending on Twitter. On June 25, fans of the show slammed her after she blasted the characterization of the migrant detention centers as “torture facilities.” “Yes, it’s inhumane, but there is a big difference between the Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now,” Meghan said, drawing a comparison to the torture that her dad, Sen. McCain, experienced as a POW in Vietnam. She was also slammed on June 19 for calling Joy a “bitch” during a heated argument about a Trump rally. (Meghan later joked that they “call each other” that name all the time.)

Joy squashed reports that they’re feuding, telling the Beast, “We get along fine.” The comedian added, “We’ve had big fights over the last couple of years on the air, but basically she’s very strong in her position, and I’m very strong in my position, and we fight, we argue. So what?”

Meanwhile, our source says that Meghan considers herself to be a “moderate conservative,” who wants her views to be respected. She also just wants the leaks to stop. HollywoodLife has reached out to Meghan’s rep for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.