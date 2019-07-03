Billionaire Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Luxurious New $450K Rolls-Royce: ‘My New Baby Home Safe’

Kylie Jenner now has three Rolls-Royce vehicles, because the billionaire splurged on a new luxury car with a completely red-orange interior. Stormi Webster had the honor of showing off the new wheels!

Kylie Jenner’s driveway is slowly turning into the set of The Fast and the Furious. The 21-year-old billionaire bought yet another luxury set of wheels — and yes, it’s a Rolls-Royce, again. This new addition in particular is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom, with an MSRP of about $450,000. That’s just the basic sticker price, however, as the makeup mogul’s new car is seriously tricked out. On July 3, she took to her Instagram Story to show off all its expensive features: a red-orange interior and twinkly car roof! The new Rolls-Royce even earned Stormi Webster’s approval, as Kylie and Travis Scott’s one-year-old daughter ran her adorable little hand across the sedan’s “stars” in a video that her mom shared.

“My new baby home safe,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story, a phrase she’s getting used to. Just about half a year ago in Dec. 2018, the businesswoman welcomed a Rolls-Royce Wraith into her luxury car collection. The customized car was ice blue, had her name engraved on the driver’s door and featured that star-speckled interior roof that’s becoming a Kylie signature. It’s safe to presume that she coughed up more than the $320,500 sticker price for a base model!

Kylie’s third Rolls-Royce is actually vintage, courtesy of Travis’ generosity on her 21st birthday in Aug. 2018. All eyes are on the “SICKO MODE” rapper now that his beau’s 22nd birthday is just one month away, especially considering that he spoiled Kylie with a Ferrari LaFerrari (worth an estimated $1.4 million) as a push present in Feb. 2018.

Kylie has amassed an impressive car collection over the years, even before hitting billionaire status — we’re talking collector’s items such as a Mercedes G-Wagon, Land Rover SV Autobiography Edition, Lamborghini Aventador roadster, Range Rover and two Ferrari Spiders. We’re just waiting on Kylie to own the world’s first flying car now.