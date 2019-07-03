Kelly Ripa Fires Back After Hater Accuses Mark Consuelos Of Not Spending Enough Time With His Kids

Kelly Ripa can dish it just as well as she can take it. After an Instagram follower trolled a pic of her hubby Mark Consuelos, she had the perfect response.

Don’t come for Kelly Ripa, 48, and her family. The quick-witted television host always seems to have the best response to internet trolls! When one hater shamed her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, for not spending enough time with his kids, she instantly set the record straight. The trolling comment arrived on Kelly’s latest vacation snapshot on July 2. “He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids,” the person wrote below the pic, to which Kelly replied: “He’s on vacation WITH us,” she wrote. “He’s a multitasker.” Zing!

Clearly, Kelly has perfected the art of letting shade roll right off her shoulders. In fact, she spoke out on how she handles internet trolls during the TrevorLIVE New York Gala in June. “I always say this, I counter-troll with love. I never really take it [seriously],” she said at the time. “I sometimes wish people could hear my voice as I’m saying it out loud. You don’t really have the proper context,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kelly and her fam appeared to be having a grand time on their vacation. The star also shared an adorable photo of her three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, posing with their dad in front of a scenic backdrop. Judging from Kelly’s caption, it appears the fam was spending time in France! “#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits,” Kelly captioned the post in French, which translates to “The walls have become smaller.” The slideshow post also included a throwback pic from a family vacay eight years earlier.

As Kelly and Mark’s family vacation comes to a close, they certainly aren’t letting any Instagram trolls put an end to their zen! Meanwhile, Kelly’s pal Lisa Rinna, 55, had nothing but good things to say about the Instagram pic of Mark. “Thank you Kelly,” the reality star wrote, while drooling over the shirtless photo.