A new Kanye West track, ‘Brothers,’ featuring Charlie Wilson, dropped on July 2, and fans are convinced that it’s his way of letting JAY-Z know they’ll always have a ‘brotherhood.’

Kanye West and Charlie Wilson’s new song, “Brothers,” premiered on July 2 as part of the soundtrack for BET’s show Tales. Once fans got a listen to the song, some pointed out that the lyrics could possibly be a way for Kanye to send a message to JAY-Z, who he’s had an up and down relationship with over the years. Some of the lyrics to the track include: “So I’m sorry for all the miscues, how about I admit that I miss you, I miss the fam and our brotherhood,” “Flying out to Paris for a hug or picking up the phone just to call up” and “Nothing so atomic that we can’t agree to drop it, peace it up and get it poppin’, and bury the hatchet so we can lock in.”

There was no confirmation from Kanye himself regarding who the song was about, but some fans are certain that it’s Jay. Jay helped launch Kanye’s career in the early 2000s, and their working relationship eventually developed into a close friendship, which ‘Ye previously rapped about on his song “Big Brother.” They even released a joint album together in 2011. However, fans speculated that tension had begun to rise between the rappers when JAY-Z and Beyonce failed to attend Kanye’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014. At first, Kanye said he wasn’t bothered by the snub, but eventually, he admitted that it hurt him that his friends didn’t show up.

Then, in 2016, Kanye went on a long-winded rant onstage, during which he called out Jay. He ranted about how his daughter, North West, had never had a playdate with Jay and Bey’s daughter, Blue Ivy, and slammed Jay and Bey for calling, rather than stopping by in person, to check in on Kim after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris earlier that year.

Jay went onto release a new album in 2017, and he blatantly called out Kanye on the track “Kill JAY-Z.” Shortly after that, Kanye decided to cut ties with Jay’s streaming company, Tidal. In August 2017, Jay opened up about his rocky relationship with Kanye in an interview, and said he was hurt by the fact that Kanye brought his wife and kids into the feud during his 2016 rant. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it,” Jay explained. “Now it’s a problem with me.”

Just months later, though, Jay did another interview and revealed that he and Kanye are on speaking terms. He even referred to ‘Ye as his “brother,” which adds more fuel to the speculation that “Brothers” could be about their pair’s relationship.