‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Wants More Kids & This Is The 1 Reason Why

Kailyn Lowry has made up her mind about expanding her current family of four, a decision she reached because of another ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s child!

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is ready to bring another girl into the family! The mother of three boys (Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, Lux, 1) confirmed this decision while vacationing in Hawaii with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 27. But it was another vacay pal — Leah’s own daughter Adalynn “Addie” Calvert, 6 — that made Kailyn want to give her boys a sister even more! “Addie has 100000% solidified the fact that I want a daughter,” the Coffee Convos podcast co-host tweeted on July 2.

This is just the extra push that Kailyn needed, not an epiphany — the MTV star already admitted that she wanted a daughter while filming an “Assumptions About Me” video for her YouTube channel, uploaded on June 20. One of her fan’s assumptions was that Kailyn “really really want[s] a baby girl soon,” and the reality television star didn’t deny this!

“I actually just said this! I really do. I don’t know what it is! Everyone says you should be happy with what you got. I am obviously,” Kailyn replied to the fan, adding, “If I couldn’t have kids, I’m happy with my three boys but I do, I really wish I could have a girl at some point in life.”

Addie has 100000% solidified the fact that I want a daughter 😂😭🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 2, 2019

Along with Addie, Leah also brought her twins Aleeah and Aliannah, 9, to vacation with Kailyn and her three boys! The party of eight touched down on the island of Oahu on July 1, and they all went sightseeing the following day. Hawaii’s tropical views were so beautiful, one of Leah’s daughters started crying in an adorable video that Leah posted to her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, the change of scenery wasn’t too dramatic for Kailyn and her brood — they all recently took a spring break getaway to Quintana Roo, Cancún in April 2019!