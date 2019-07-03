Jordyn Woods Shares Inspiring Message & Gets Love From Fans After Latest Khloe K Drama

Khloe Kardashian had a lot to say about Jordyn Woods on the latest episode of ‘KUWTK,’ but Jordyn proved she’s taking it in stride with a powerful message on her Instagram page.

The Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal played out on the last two episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which brought the drama between Jordyn and the Kardashian family to light once again. The latest episode aired on June 30, and showed Khloe Kardashian dealing with the aftermath of Jordyn and Tristan’s betrayal. However, Jordyn is making it clear that she’s paying no mind to the latest talk about the situation. In fact, instead of addressing the drama on social media, she’s continued with life as usual, and even posted a pic of herself smiling with the caption, “Smile! Life’s too short!” on July 2.

The message came after Khloe faced some backlash for a tirade she went on during the KUWTK finale. She was on the phone with one of Tristan’s friends, who claimed that Tristan was denying that anything happened between him and Jordyn. However, Tristan and Jordyn had both already admitted to Khloe that they shared a kiss, so Khloe freaked. “They both admitted it to me!” she screamed. “Both of them. Fat f***ing a**holes!” Fans were outraged that Khloe seemingly referred to Jordyn as ‘fat’ in her rant, and they called her out for it on social media.

Now, Jordyn’s fans are continuing to jump to her defense by sending her love in the comments section of her latest Instagram posts. “You’re 21…you don’t make mistakes at that age, you learn lessons,” one encouraging person wrote. Someone else added, “You seem like such a beautiful soul. I’m happy that you have found light after such a dark situation.”

Of course, it’s also understandable why Khloe would be so upset by this situation. After all, this wasn’t the first time Tristan was caught being unfaithful — he also cheated on her while she was nine months pregnant in 2018. However, Jordyn was such a longtime, close friend to the Kardashian family, who saw firsthand how hard it was for Khloe to forgive Tristan for his infidelity, so obviously, her betrayal stung even harder.

“For Jordyn to know all that I’ve been through with Tristan…my heart is in my eyeballs,” Khloe admitted on the June 23 episode of KUWTK. “I’m not just blaming Jordyn. Tristan…we all know what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never thought in a million years that’s who she was.”