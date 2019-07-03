Macy’s July 4th Fireworks 2019: How & Where To Watch Fireworks Online & In NYC

Oh, say can you see? You better, because the 2019 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks promises to be the best Independence Day extravaganza ever! Find out how to watch it in person, online or on TV!

Happy Birthday, America. The United States will turn 243-years old on July 4th, and like every year, Macy’s will end Independence Day with a bang! The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show takes place all along the East River in New York City. In addition to celebrating America, the dazzling pyrotechnic display will highlight classic American Cinema. It’s definitely a can’t-miss show, so for those making the trek to New York City (or those who’d prefer to watch it from their couches) here’s how you can catch this year’s show.

It begins around 9:20 PM ET. “Millions of spectators lining the waterways near the lower East River and millions more on television nationwide will be captivated by the stunning display of patriotic firepower, as Macy’s [will] launch more than 70,000 shells and effects from the bridge and from four barges positioned along the shores of Pier 17 at the Seaport District,” the brand says on the official Macy’s 4th of July Website. Click here to see the recommended viewing sites.

You can watch it online. NBC will broadcast its Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, starting at 8pm ET/PT. It features performances from Luke Bryan, Ciara, Khalid, Maren Morris, and Brad Paisley. Jennifer Hudson will sing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” live, but those who want to stay in Kansas — or who don’t want to deal with the masses in Manhattan — the show will be broadcast on your local NBC channel. If you want to watch on your phone or computer, check out the NBC App and NBC’s streaming platform (a cable/satellite account will be required.) In addition, SILive.com reports that NBC New York will be hosting a live stream of the event at NBCNewYork.com/live.

In New York City? Head south. The four barges that will launch the fireworks will be positioned between Broad Street and the Brooklyn Bridge. The Brooklyn Bridge will also be incorporated into the display. Macy’s says that the fireworks “may be viewed from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the lower East River at or below the Brooklyn Bridge,” which Brooklyn Vegan notes are becoming rarer and rarer with all the recent riverside developments.

There are five official elevated viewing spots alongside Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive: Broad Street & Water Street; Pearl Street & Dover Street; Robert F Wagner Sr. Place & St. James Place; Pearl Street & St. James Place; Montgomery & Cherry St. Better get there early if you plan to go. The Lower Promenade can be accessed at Pike Slip & Cherry Street, and Market Street & Cherry Street.

It’s all about the movies. This year’s event comes with a soundtrack, as Macy’s says the fireworks choreography will feature “America the Beautiful and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” but it will also include world-famous instrumentals from classic American films. John Williams will be all over the Fourth, as his music from Star Wars, Superman, and E.T. will be featured. Max Steiner’s “Casablanca Suite” and Alfred Newman’s “20th Century Fox Fanfare” will also be played as fireworks paint the night sky in perfect synchronicity.