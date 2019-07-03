Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down To Nothing & Shows Off Skimpy Tan Lines — Sexy Pic

Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to her birthday suit in a new, ultra-sexy selfie. It’s almost too hot to handle!

Emily Ratajkowski is none for putting out a new bikini pic on social media nearly every day, but she upped the ante the day before the July 4th holiday. The model and actress, 28, posed completely nude on Instagram while in the pool, with her breasts barely covered by her arms, and her behind peeking out of the water. You can see the tan lines from her frequent thong bikinis on her back, as well. She captioned the pic, “besado por el sol” — Spanish for “sun kissed.” You can see Emily’s full, sultry photo below. But warning: this image is NSFW.

Obviously, her fans and friends went completely wild in the comments section on her scandalous pic after seeing what she’s working with. Fellow model and swimwear designer Ashley Graham wrote, “Oh yes. I like this.” (Same). Spanish singer Rosalía commented with a heart emoji because, honestly, what else can be said? Emily’s pic speaks about a zillion words. Khassani Swimwear owner Pauline Tantot, whose Instagram page basically mirrors Emily’s (so she knows a thing or two about those thong tan lines), responded with the flame emoji.

This is far from the first time that Emily posed nude on Instagram, by the way. The Lying & Stealing star stripped down for a powerful post protesting the Alabama abortion ban on May 16. In the pic, Emily covered her chest with her hand, and a flower covering her vulva. “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” she wrote in the caption. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

Earlier the same month, Emily posted a totally naked pic of herself posing in bed, wearing hair extensions that covered her breasts. Only a sheet covered her bottom half. So sexy!