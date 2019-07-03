See Pic
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down To Nothing & Shows Off Skimpy Tan Lines — Sexy Pic

Emily Ratajkowski
SplashNews
American model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at Royal Monceau hotel in Paris. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5100643 250619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
New York, NY - Supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski carries her new pup home after dining at Gemma Italian restaurant with friends in New York. Emily kept things toned down in an animal print skirt paired with a black top and contrasted with a red purse. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 20 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Political News Editor

Emily Ratajkowski stripped down to her birthday suit in a new, ultra-sexy selfie. It’s almost too hot to handle!

Emily Ratajkowski is none for putting out a new bikini pic on social media nearly every day, but she upped the ante the day before the July 4th holiday. The model and actress, 28, posed completely nude on Instagram while in the pool, with her breasts barely covered by her arms, and her behind peeking out of the water. You can see the tan lines from her frequent thong bikinis on her back, as well. She captioned the pic, “besado por el sol” — Spanish for “sun kissed.” You can see Emily’s full, sultry photo below. But warning: this image is NSFW.

Obviously, her fans and friends went completely wild in the comments section on her scandalous pic after seeing what she’s working with. Fellow model and swimwear designer Ashley Graham wrote, “Oh yes. I like this.” (Same). Spanish singer Rosalía commented with a heart emoji because, honestly, what else can be said? Emily’s pic speaks about a zillion words. Khassani Swimwear owner Pauline Tantot, whose Instagram page basically mirrors Emily’s (so she knows a thing or two about those thong tan lines), responded with the flame emoji.

This is far from the first time that Emily posed nude on Instagram, by the way. The Lying & Stealing star stripped down for a powerful post protesting the Alabama abortion ban on May 16. In the pic, Emily covered her chest with her hand, and a flower covering her vulva. “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” she wrote in the caption. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.”

View this post on Instagram

besado por el sol

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Earlier the same month, Emily posted a totally naked pic of herself posing in bed, wearing hair extensions that covered her breasts. Only a sheet covered her bottom half. So sexy!