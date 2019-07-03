After proclaiming herself a ‘skinny needle,’ Britney is back with more weight loss news. The singer told fans on Instagram that she’s managed to shed 4 pounds & revealed how she did it.



Britney Spears, 37, is letting fans in on her weight loss secrets. Fans already know that Brit is a fitness fanatic, but she’s finally revealed what her corresponding diet consists of. The singer spilled the beans in Instagram post on July 2. “Ok, so I’ve just lost the four pounds that I’ve been wanting to lose, but these are the fruits and vegetables that I eat to keep it all off,” she told her followers in a video. Then, Brit added an accompanying chart to her slideshow post which showed a plethora of fruits and vegetables including apples, carrots, bananas, celery and more.

Britney also shared the additional health benefits the foods give her. “I have weak eyes and stress and asthma and headaches 😉 So this chart has helped me so much with those problems …. and my weight !!!,” she explained in one part of her caption. In the video, Brit was looking incredibly fit indeed, wearing a tiny, floral crop top that exposed the majority of her stomach. Britney had abs for day in her new video post!

The singer’s weight loss revelation comes after she made headlines for insisting that paparazzi have been doctoring her photos to make her look heavier than she is. After a beach trip to Miami with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, she hit back at the photogs who had snapped some pics of her in a bikini. “A lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’ ” she said in a June 11 Instagram post. “It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger [in the photos] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” she questioned.

The always honest pop star has been incredibly vocal about her fitness journey. Before dishing on her diet tips, she shed some light on her daily workout! “I’ve been working really hard to loose weight …. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot,” Britney said in a June 16 Instagram video. “I don’t like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be gymnast and I can bulk up …. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises,” she explained. It’s safe to say that whatever Brit is doing, it’s working!