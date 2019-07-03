Bristol Palin, 28, Mom Of 3, Shows Off Abs In High-Waisted Bikini

Bristol Palin sizzled on the beach in a bright orange bikini on July 2! The mother of 3 looks incredible, and we’re loving her high-waist swimsuit. — This photo is the motivation we needed!

Bristol Palin is killing it! The 28-year-old shared a bikini photo while at the beach on Tuesday, and she’s never looked better. Bristol was all smiles in the new snap, while showing off her flat tummy and toned, tan legs. She rocked a bright orange bikini with high-waist bottoms — a summer staple for sure!

The Teen Mom OG star turned relator treated her near 600k Instagram followers to the bikini pic in celebration of a career milestone. “Hit the halfway mark with some major career goals, about to get myself back on a beach y’all🍹toot, toot,” Bristol captioned the snap. She added the hashtag, “Can’t knock my hustle”. It’s unclear who Bristol was celebrating with, as she’s pictured solo on the beach near the ocean.

Bristol, the daughter of former Alaska governor, Sarah Palin, announced that she had gotten into the real estate business last December. She was still a cast member on Teen Mom OG at the time. Bristol shared a professional headshot of herself when she announced her then new career venture on Instagram. She captioned the post: “Super excited to let everyone know what I’ve been working on for the past year. I signed on with the Ben Kinney team (the #1 team) at Keller Williams Realty!!”

The mom of three, who is believed to be currently single, was 18-years-old when she gave birth to her first child, Tripp Johnston, now 10, in December 2008. Tripp’s father is Bristol’s former fiancé Levi Johnston. She also has two daughters — Sailor Grace Meyer, 3, and Atlee Bay Meyer, 2 — with Dakota Meyer, who she wed in 2016. They split in 2018.

Dakota filed for divorce from Bristol in February 2018 after nearly two years of marriage. She confirmed in August of that same year that the divorce had been finalized. “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal,” Bristol wrote on Instagram at the time. Now, she appears to be happier than ever!