Tiny’s Daughter, Heiress, 3, Brags That Her ‘Lip Gloss Is Poppin’ & It’s Too Cute To Handle

Tiny and T.I. have a little performer on their hands! The couple’s youngest child, Heiress belted out the lyrics to Lil Mama’s ‘Lip Gloss’ and she sounds like she’s ready to hit the recording studio! And, it was one of her siblings who taught her the lyrics!

So, when is Heiress Diana Harris getting a record deal? The 3-year-old daughter of music veterans, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, appeared to have taken her mom’s phone and recorded a video of herself singing Lil Mama‘s “Lip Gloss”. And, it’s the best thing you’ll see all day! — Take a look, below.

Tiny shared the video to her Instagram page on July 1, and admitted that it was her other daughter, Zonnique who taught Heiress the lyrics to the 2008 throwback. “My lip gloss is poppin’, my lip gloss is cool,” Heiress sings into the camera. The video is a bit blurry, as Heiress is seen walking around while holding the camera.

“She said what she said!!!”, Tiny wrote in the caption of her video post. “Lol this is all big sister @zonniquejailee doing!! She soaks things up too easy!!” Tiny added in the comments, “Ain’t got a lick of lip gloss here”.

(Video credit: Tiny Harris/Instagram)

Zonnique also had a good laugh at the video. She took to the comments section of her mom’s post and revealed how the moment went down when she introduced Heiress to the catchy tune. “So when they say ohhh girl yo lipgloss is poppin what do you say?”, Zonnique wrote, with six emojis of a crying laughing face.

Tiny recently gushed over little Heiress when she visited HollywoodLife‘s New York offices in early June. The Xscape singer admitted that the 3-year-old, who has tons of energy, runs the Harris household. “She’s got such a sassy personality,” Tiny told us during an exclusive interview, adding, “Heiress definitely takes after both me and Tip.”